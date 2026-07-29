Bogota Financial (BSBK) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bogota Financial to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $4.4312 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

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Bogota Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Bogota Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Bogota Financial worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bogota Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSBK

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp NASDAQ: BSBK is the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey-chartered savings institution headquartered in Bogota, New Jersey. As a community-focused financial services provider, the company offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions tailored to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

The company's deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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