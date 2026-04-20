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BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
BOK Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Earnings beat: BOK Financial reported EPS of $2.58 for the quarter, topping the $2.30 consensus by $0.28, with a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.10%.
  • Dividend announced: The company paid a $0.63 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.52) for a 1.8% yield and a 27.51% payout ratio.
  • Shares slipped about 0.7% to $137.09 on higher-than-average volume; analysts' consensus is a "Hold" with an average price target of $131.17 despite several recent target increases.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28, Zacks reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.10%.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 579,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,282.36. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

Read More

Earnings History for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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