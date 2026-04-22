Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $180.82 and last traded at $180.1880. Approximately 3,240,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,491,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.86.

Specifically, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,600. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,174 shares in the company, valued at $55,269,532.64. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Booking and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Trending Headlines about Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target to $260 and kept a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst confidence following recent results. Read More.

Tigress Financial raised its price target to $260 and kept a Buy rating, signaling bullish analyst confidence following recent results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OpenTable (a Booking unit) completed the acquisition of Canadian reservation platform Libro, expanding Booking’s restaurant/reservations footprint in Quebec — strategically accretive to its ancillary services. Read More.

OpenTable (a Booking unit) completed the acquisition of Canadian reservation platform Libro, expanding Booking’s restaurant/reservations footprint in Quebec — strategically accretive to its ancillary services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to skew positive: aggregate coverage shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus, which supports medium-term investor confidence. Read More.

Brokerages continue to skew positive: aggregate coverage shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus, which supports medium-term investor confidence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Ewout Steenbergen will speak at the Barclays Americas Select Conference on May 5 — useful management access but mainly informational ahead of earnings. Read More.

CFO Ewout Steenbergen will speak at the Barclays Americas Select Conference on May 5 — useful management access but mainly informational ahead of earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect earnings growth next week — raises odds of a beat but also heightens short-term volatility around the report. Read More.

Street previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect earnings growth next week — raises odds of a beat but also heightens short-term volatility around the report. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Italy’s antitrust regulator opened an investigation into Booking.com over alleged unfair commercial practices tied to hotel ranking and fee-driven visibility — a regulatory risk that could pressure reputation and require changes to platform displays or fees. Read More.

Italy’s antitrust regulator opened an investigation into Booking.com over alleged unfair commercial practices tied to hotel ranking and fee-driven visibility — a regulatory risk that could pressure reputation and require changes to platform displays or fees. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (filed with the SEC). While the trade was planned (reducing governance red-flag risk), insider selling can still be perceived negatively in the near term. Read More.

Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (filed with the SEC). While the trade was planned (reducing governance red-flag risk), insider selling can still be perceived negatively in the near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its price target to $210 (kept Buy), narrowing implied upside and potentially cooling some investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Booking Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $46.88. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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