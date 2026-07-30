Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.25.

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Boot Barn Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.31. 587,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,360. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.60. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $593.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 702.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Boot Barn

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $593.5 million, up 17.7% year over year, while same-store sales increased 4.7%. Earnings of $2.29 per share exceeded the $1.69 analyst consensus and rose from $1.74 a year earlier, providing the main bullish catalyst. Boot Barn fiscal first-quarter results

Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $593.5 million, up 17.7% year over year, while same-store sales increased 4.7%. Earnings of $2.29 per share exceeded the $1.69 analyst consensus and rose from $1.74 a year earlier, providing the main bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or maintained an optimistic full-year outlook, projecting fiscal 2027 EPS of $8.80 to $9.23 versus the $8.54 consensus. The upper end includes approximately $0.46 per share from tariff refunds, while projected sales are about $2.6 billion. Boot Barn fiscal 2027 outlook

Management raised or maintained an optimistic full-year outlook, projecting fiscal 2027 EPS of $8.80 to $9.23 versus the $8.54 consensus. The upper end includes approximately $0.46 per share from tariff refunds, while projected sales are about $2.6 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growth profile continues to attract attention, with Zacks highlighting Boot Barn as a strong growth-stock candidate based on its style-score methodology. Why Boot Barn is a strong growth stock

The company’s growth profile continues to attract attention, with Zacks highlighting Boot Barn as a strong growth-stock candidate based on its style-score methodology. Neutral Sentiment: Boot Barn is expanding its store base by moving into a Gilroy, California, shopping center formerly occupied by Old Navy. The move supports long-term footprint growth, although its immediate financial impact is unclear. Boot Barn Gilroy store expansion

Boot Barn is expanding its store base by moving into a Gilroy, California, shopping center formerly occupied by Old Navy. The move supports long-term footprint growth, although its immediate financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter guidance was below expectations: EPS of $1.55 to $1.65 versus the $1.69 consensus, and revenue of $572 million to $582 million versus $593.9 million. This suggests a potential slowdown after the first-quarter beat. Boot Barn earnings and guidance

Second-quarter guidance was below expectations: EPS of $1.55 to $1.65 versus the $1.69 consensus, and revenue of $572 million to $582 million versus $593.9 million. This suggests a potential slowdown after the first-quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts argue that store expansion alone does not justify Boot Barn’s valuation, increasing concern that future growth expectations may already be reflected in the stock price. Boot Barn valuation analysis

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Further Reading

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