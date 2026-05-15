Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $224.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock's previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.83.

Get Boot Barn alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.2%

BOOT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,487. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $179.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.23 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,103,441 shares of the company's stock worth $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 502,275 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,547.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,192 shares of the company's stock worth $78,086,000 after acquiring an additional 453,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,406 shares of the company's stock worth $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 290,493 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 132.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,816 shares of the company's stock worth $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 201,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,309 shares of the company's stock worth $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boot Barn, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boot Barn wasn't on the list.

While Boot Barn currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here