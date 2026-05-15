Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.36, but opened at $156.95. Boot Barn shares last traded at $151.2860, with a volume of 289,622 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.23 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $226.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded Boot Barn from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,676 shares of the company's stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 198.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company's stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,664 shares of the company's stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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