Bor-Zen Tien Buys 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 14,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,566.06. This represents a 7.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bor-Zen Tien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.97 per share, with a total value of $67,970.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.39 per share, for a total transaction of $223,170.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 40 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,064.80.

On Monday, June 29th, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $406.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the second quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 134,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,382,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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