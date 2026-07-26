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Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Boralex logo with Utilities background
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Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$37.25 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial cut Boralex from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.25 in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Boralex Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.91. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$23.48 and a twelve month high of C$37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -119.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.20.

Boralex (TSE:BLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Boralex had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Boralex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex's plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of energy through long-term contracts to customers in Canada, France, and the United States.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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