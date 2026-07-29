BorgWarner (BWA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to announce earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $3.5810 billion for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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