Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.18), Zacks reports. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $568.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.68 million. Boston Beer updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.500-10.500 EPS.

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Boston Beer Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 547,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $158.68 and a twelve month high of $264.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $192.00 to $169.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $224.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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