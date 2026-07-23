Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.500-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $224.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE SAM traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.01. 547,998 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,230. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $158.68 and a fifty-two week high of $264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.18). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $568.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.68 million. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 340.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,060 shares of the company's stock worth $136,801,000 after purchasing an additional 500,120 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,513,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 278.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,507 shares of the company's stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 266.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 77,337 shares of the company's stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 56,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,345 shares of the company's stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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