Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Down 48.3% in June

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,750,309 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 57,491,117 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,617,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here