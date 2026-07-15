Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $43.3040, with a volume of 2016851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here