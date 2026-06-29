Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 4208746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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