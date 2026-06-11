Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $47.1930, with a volume of 6205770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting the stock’s low forward P/E and implying substantial upside from current levels. The note reinforces the idea that the recent selloff may have gone too far relative to fundamentals. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting the stock’s low forward P/E and implying substantial upside from current levels. The note reinforces the idea that the recent selloff may have gone too far relative to fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific remains well covered by analysts, with several recent firms keeping buy or outperform ratings and price targets still clustered well above the current share price range, suggesting Wall Street still sees recovery potential. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

Boston Scientific remains well covered by analysts, with several recent firms keeping buy or outperform ratings and price targets still clustered well above the current share price range, suggesting Wall Street still sees recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Boston Scientific has traded sharply lower after a guidance reduction, with investors debating whether the decline is a buying opportunity or a sign of slower growth in key businesses such as WATCHMAN and ablation. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

Recent market commentary noted that Boston Scientific has traded sharply lower after a guidance reduction, with investors debating whether the decline is a buying opportunity or a sign of slower growth in key businesses such as WATCHMAN and ablation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific, adding to the cautious tone around earnings expectations and weighing on sentiment. MarketBeat BSX research update

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific, adding to the cautious tone around earnings expectations and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest in Boston Scientific rose sharply in May, indicating that more traders are positioning for further downside and adding a bearish signal to the stock’s recent move lower.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,179,435 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $199,510,000 after purchasing an additional 419,778 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $8,455,000. DV Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 348,200.0% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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