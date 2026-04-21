Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $61.4330, with a volume of 2552167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.59.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive clinical readout for WATCHMAN FLX (CHAMPION‑AF) supports longer‑term upside and remains the key fundamental bull case for growth in electrophysiology and stroke‑prevention procedures. QuiverQuant: BSX slips as investors stay cautious

Positive clinical readout for WATCHMAN FLX (CHAMPION‑AF) supports longer‑term upside and remains the key fundamental bull case for growth in electrophysiology and stroke‑prevention procedures. Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms continue to rate BSX positively (Buy/Overweight), which provides analyst support even as some targets are trimmed — e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed Overweight after Champion‑AF. InsiderMonkey: Piper Sandler view

Several sell‑side firms continue to rate BSX positively (Buy/Overweight), which provides analyst support even as some targets are trimmed — e.g., Piper Sandler reaffirmed Overweight after Champion‑AF. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price‑target adjustments have been modest — Stifel cut its PT to $85 (still a Buy) and Truist trimmed its PT to $90 while keeping a Buy rating — signaling confidence in the story but slightly lower near‑term estimates. Benzinga: Stifel PT cut

Analyst price‑target adjustments have been modest — Stifel cut its PT to $85 (still a Buy) and Truist trimmed its PT to $90 while keeping a Buy rating — signaling confidence in the story but slightly lower near‑term estimates. Negative Sentiment: Broad legal headline risk: multiple law firms have filed/solicited investors for a securities‑class action tied to disclosures from July 2025–Feb 2026, and there is a May 4, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — these notices increase headline-driven volatility and potential future litigation costs. GlobeNewswire: Portnoy Law Firm class action

Broad legal headline risk: multiple law firms have filed/solicited investors for a securities‑class action tied to disclosures from July 2025–Feb 2026, and there is a May 4, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — these notices increase headline-driven volatility and potential future litigation costs. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term execution risk and pre‑earnings de‑risking: investors are cautious ahead of BSX’s quarterly results (scheduled next week), and recent coverage notes cite uncertainty about how trial readouts convert to near‑term procedure growth and reimbursement. This is likely contributing to selling pressure. QuiverQuant: Pre‑earnings caution analysis

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 38,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 193.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,320 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 127,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here