Boston Scientific's (BSX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.62.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 17.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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