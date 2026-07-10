Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

BOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,023,778 shares of the company's stock worth $188,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bowhead Specialty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 404,199 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 535,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 721,797 shares of the company's stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 113,840 shares during the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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