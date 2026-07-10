Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Bowhead Specialty logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bowhead Specialty Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with five buy ratings and four hold ratings among nine analysts. The average 12-month price target is $32.00.
  • Recent analyst updates were mostly positive, with several firms raising their price targets, including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $36 and Piper Sandler to $32. UBS and Morgan Stanley were more cautious, but still assigned price objectives in the high-$20s to low-$30s.
  • The company recently reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating estimates, though revenue came in below expectations. The stock opened at $32.20 and has traded between $21.21 and $34.71 over the past year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bowhead Specialty.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

BOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,023,778 shares of the company's stock worth $188,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bowhead Specialty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 404,199 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 535,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 721,797 shares of the company's stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 113,840 shares during the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bowhead Specialty Right Now?

Before you consider Bowhead Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bowhead Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Bowhead Specialty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines