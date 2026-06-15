Brady Brewer Sells 588 Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Brady Brewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $154,795.53.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49.

On Friday, April 17th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $147,690.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.59. 7,053,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,544. The firm's 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aerodigm Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Negative Sentiment: Starbucks Korea is closing all locations early on June 22 for mandatory history and social-sensitivity training after a controversial promotion triggered boycotts, a public apology, and an investigation. The story adds reputational risk and highlights a management misstep that could hurt investor confidence. Article Title

Starbucks Korea is closing all locations early on June 22 for mandatory history and social-sensitivity training after a controversial promotion triggered boycotts, a public apology, and an investigation. The story adds reputational risk and highlights a management misstep that could hurt investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage says the South Korean “Tank Day” campaign fallout is still dragging on, with all outlets in the country set to close early for retraining. That reinforces concerns that the brand damage may linger beyond the initial controversy. Article Title

Separate coverage says the South Korean “Tank Day” campaign fallout is still dragging on, with all outlets in the country set to close early for retraining. That reinforces concerns that the brand damage may linger beyond the initial controversy. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also watching a growing competitive threat, as 7 Brew expands rapidly and is increasingly pressuring Starbucks in the drive-thru coffee market. More competition could make it harder for Starbucks to sustain traffic gains. Article Title

Investors are also watching a growing competitive threat, as 7 Brew expands rapidly and is increasingly pressuring Starbucks in the drive-thru coffee market. More competition could make it harder for Starbucks to sustain traffic gains. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say Starbucks is seeing better traffic thanks to faster service, stronger operations, and customer-experience initiatives. That supports the turnaround story, but it is not enough to fully offset the negative headlines. Article Title

Some analysts say Starbucks is seeing better traffic thanks to faster service, stronger operations, and customer-experience initiatives. That supports the turnaround story, but it is not enough to fully offset the negative headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks also appeared on a Zacks “Strong Buy” income-stock list, which is a modest positive signal for valuation-focused investors, though it is less immediate than the current news flow. Article Title

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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