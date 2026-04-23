Brady (NYSE:BRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.32 and traded as high as $87.62. Brady shares last traded at $85.8370, with a volume of 341,294 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Brady from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brady

Brady Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $384.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.14 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Brady's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,620,931 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $127,032,000 after acquiring an additional 294,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brady by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,384 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $119,466,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $114,551,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,188,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $93,118,000 after buying an additional 865,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 740,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 66,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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