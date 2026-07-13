BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) Trading Up 2.2% - Time to Buy?

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.1050. Approximately 551,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 998,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Get BHR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.68. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,613 shares of the company's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,675 shares of the company's stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: BHR is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar's business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS wasn't on the list.

While BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here