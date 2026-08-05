Brainsway (BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $16.5420 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM ET.

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Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Brainsway had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 15.68%.The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. On average, analysts expect Brainsway to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brainsway Trading Down 0.1%

BWAY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $634.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.24. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. New Street Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BWAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainsway

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Brainsway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brainsway by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainsway by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brainsway by 69.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Brainsway by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company's stock.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway's technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company's flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

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