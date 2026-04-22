Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.29, Zacks reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 36.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,095,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,658. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $508.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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