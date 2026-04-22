Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,089,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $508.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.29. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 36.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -31.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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