BRC (BRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BRC to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.95 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%.

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BRC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRC has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRC news, insider Evan Hafer sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $2,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth $16,206,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 50.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,681 shares of the company's stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BRC by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,439 shares of the company's stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 792,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BRC by 779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 563,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 499,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised BRC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BRC from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

About BRC

Black Rifle Coffee Company, Inc is a veteran-owned specialty coffee roaster and retailer that offers a range of coffee products, merchandise and subscription services. The company sources, roasts and distributes its own blends and single-origin coffees, as well as ready-to-drink beverages and branded apparel. Its product lineup includes whole-bean and ground coffees, cold brew concentrates, K-cup pods and limited-edition small-batch offerings designed to appeal to active lifestyle and patriotic consumers.

Founded in 2014 by U.S.

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