Bread Financial (BFH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Bread Financial to post earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $960.0070 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.05 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bread Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Bread Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,730. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 9,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $874,929.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,735.28. This trade represents a 24.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1,159.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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