Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Bread Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Bread Financial has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

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Bread Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Bread Financial stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 800,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.81. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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