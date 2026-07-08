Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Down 10% - Here's What Happened

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $92.1360. 327,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 761,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.36.

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Bread Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group raised its price target on Bread Financial to $120 from $94 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling the most bullish outlook in the batch of updates. Benzinga article The Fly article

UBS Group raised its price target on Bread Financial to $120 from $94 and reiterated a rating, signaling the most bullish outlook in the batch of updates. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded BFH from underweight to equal weight and lifted its price target to $104 from $70, while Goldman Sachs raised its target to $108 from $94, both reinforcing improved sentiment toward the shares. Barclays upgrade article Goldman Sachs target raise article

Barclays upgraded BFH from to and lifted its price target to $104 from $70, while Goldman Sachs raised its target to $108 from $94, both reinforcing improved sentiment toward the shares. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also increased its target on Bread Financial to $103 from $95, suggesting additional upside even though it kept a hold rating. Benzinga article

TD Cowen also increased its target on Bread Financial to $103 from $95, suggesting additional upside even though it kept a rating. Neutral Sentiment: Bread Financial scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call for July 23, which keeps investor attention focused on upcoming results but is not, by itself, a major catalyst. GlobeNewswire article

Bread Financial scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call for July 23, which keeps investor attention focused on upcoming results but is not, by itself, a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Late in the period, Zacks Research downgraded BFH from strong-buy to hold, partially offsetting the earlier wave of upbeat analyst actions. Zacks.com article

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Down 8.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $1.18. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $992.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Bread Financial's payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,730. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,877,673.10. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,812 shares of the company's stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 459,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bread Financial by 241.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,656 shares of the company's stock worth $30,711,000 after buying an additional 380,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company's stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 376,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,059,000 after acquiring an additional 359,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 899.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 350,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 315,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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