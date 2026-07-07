Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BFH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.25.

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Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $1.18. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,730. This represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 582,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,877,673.10. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bread Financial

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About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Further Reading

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