Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.45 and traded as low as GBX 286.40. Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 288.20, with a volume of 1,714,767 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 465 target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 430 to GBX 415 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,001.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BREE

Breedon Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 294.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 28,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £89,675.26. Also, insider Clive Watson bought 11,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 per share, with a total value of £33,925.71. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,100. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

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