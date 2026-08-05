Brenntag (BNTGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Brenntag to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $4.6255 billion for the quarter.

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Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, analysts expect Brenntag to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.63. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brenntag from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Brenntag from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Brenntag from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Brenntag from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brenntag

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

Further Reading

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