Brian Chesky Sells 30,743 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,113,204. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45.

On Monday, June 8th, Brian Chesky sold 37,704 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $5,102,859.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Brian Chesky sold 16,515 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $2,232,332.55.

On Thursday, June 4th, Brian Chesky sold 64,333 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $8,758,294.62.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $8,410,376.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12.

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Airbnb Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.54. 3,437,262 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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