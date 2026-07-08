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Brian Healy Acquires 1,183 Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Mueller Water Products logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mueller Water Products director Brian Healy bought 1,183 shares on July 7 at an average price of $25.33, a transaction worth about $29,965. His holdings rose to 24,946 shares, and the purchase was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • The stock slipped 1.3% to $24.76 in Wednesday trading, staying near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and within its 52-week range of $22.74 to $31.00.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans neutral, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, yielding about 1.1% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) Director Brian Healy acquired 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $29,965.39. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $631,882.18. This trade represents a 4.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.3%

MWA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 1,184,681 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

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