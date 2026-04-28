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Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Bridgestone logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week high of $22.95 during mid-day trading (volume 1,942), up from the prior close of $10.26.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold; recent downgrades include Zacks to "strong sell" and SMBC Nikko to "hold," while coverage ranges from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • The company shows solid fundamentals with a PE of 15.12 and PEG of 1.00, a $27.43 billion market cap, low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.18) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.55, quick ratio 1.76).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Bridgestone from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Smbc Nikko Sec. lowered Bridgestone from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRDCY

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.2%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Bridgestone

(Get Free Report)

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company's core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off‑the‑road equipment, and aircraft.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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