Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 5.8%

BFAM traded down $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.86. 915,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $779.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.84 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BFAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 33,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,600. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,952,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,757 shares of the company's stock worth $160,124,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,786,000 after buying an additional 165,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,200,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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