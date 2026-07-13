Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Brighthouse Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brighthouse Financial shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $66.42 on Monday before ending near $66.41. The move came on volume of 131,749 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: multiple firms have recently issued or maintained Hold ratings, while Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to Sell. MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Reduce with an average price target of $60.50.
  • Recent earnings missed expectations, with Brighthouse reporting $4.35 EPS versus the $4.57 consensus and revenue of $2.10 billion, down 29.4% year over year. Despite that, the company posted a positive return on equity of 16.88% and institutional investors own 81.24% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 131749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upgraded Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.22). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $136,059,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,252,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413,278 shares of the company's stock worth $181,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,064 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 190.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,113,000 after buying an additional 915,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,959,000 after purchasing an additional 758,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company's stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brighthouse Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Brighthouse Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brighthouse Financial wasn't on the list.

While Brighthouse Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines