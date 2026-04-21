BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $63.1210 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $779.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. BrightSpire Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered BrightSpire Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2,405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,441 shares of the company's stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 567,834 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 3,054,552 shares of the company's stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,856,367 shares of the company's stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 348,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,261 shares of the company's stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company's stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Inc NYSE: BRSP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate debt. The company primarily originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments secured by office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. By focusing on income-producing credit instruments, BrightSpire seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders through regular dividend distributions.

BrightSpire’s investment strategy spans the capital structure of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on senior mortgages that offer more stable cash flows and downside protection.

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