BrightView (BV) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $726.13 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BrightView Stock Performance

BV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -205.07 and a beta of 1.17. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in BrightView by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BrightView by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BrightView from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BV

About BrightView

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

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