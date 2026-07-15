BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,213,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session's volume of 632,166 shares.The stock last traded at $14.7470 and had previously closed at $14.34.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.52.

View Our Latest Report on BV

BrightView Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,268,756 shares of the company's stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 192,376 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,038,617 shares of the company's stock worth $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 179,757 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,648,496 shares of the company's stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,879,712 shares of the company's stock worth $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,823,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Further Reading

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