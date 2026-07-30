Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.7375.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,052,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,770 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 70,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BRLT opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). Brilliant Earth Group had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc NASDAQ: BRLT is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brilliant Earth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brilliant Earth Group wasn't on the list.

While Brilliant Earth Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here