Brinker International (EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $1.5331 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Brinker International Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $225.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brinker International from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,389 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $185,509,000 after purchasing an additional 890,593 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 104.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 878,584 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $111,299,000 after buying an additional 449,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Brinker International by 58.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 932,954 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 344,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Brinker International by 307.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,464 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 339,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,393,604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,912 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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