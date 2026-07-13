Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.40 and last traded at $188.6950, with a volume of 952929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.

Get Brinker International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Brinker International from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brinker International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brinker International wasn't on the list.

While Brinker International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here