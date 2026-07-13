Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Brinker International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brinker International shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday, trading as high as $189.40 and closing near $188.70. The move came on heavy volume of about 952,929 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 14 Buy ratings and 7 Hold ratings. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan recently lifted price targets, and MarketBeat’s average target price sits at $185.11.
  • The company beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, posting EPS of $2.90 versus the $2.85 consensus while revenue rose 3.2% year over year to $1.47 billion. Brinker also guided FY2026 EPS to a range of 10.60 to 10.85.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brinker International.

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.40 and last traded at $188.6950, with a volume of 952929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Brinker International from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brinker International Right Now?

Before you consider Brinker International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brinker International wasn't on the list.

While Brinker International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines