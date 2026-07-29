Brink's (BCO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.3984 billion for the quarter. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brink's to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brink's Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. Brink's has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $136.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink's

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brink's during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,465,000. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Brink's by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brink's by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 218,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brink's by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,865 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Brink's by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,229 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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