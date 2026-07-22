Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.79 and traded as high as $123.25. Brink's shares last traded at $123.0280, with a volume of 665,467 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on Brink's

Brink's Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Brink's by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brink's by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink's by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brink's by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Brink's by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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