Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.3125.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here