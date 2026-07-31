Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

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Bristow Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:VTOL opened at $44.78 on Friday. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.68 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristow Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTOL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTOL

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

Further Reading

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