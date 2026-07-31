Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Bristow Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bristow Group declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record as of August 14. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 1.1%.
  • VTOL shares opened at $44.78, with a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a 12-month trading range of $32.76 to $50.38. The stock was recently down 0.3%.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.44, below the $1.01 consensus estimate, while revenue of $388.71 million exceeded expectations. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $60.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:VTOL opened at $44.78 on Friday. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.68 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristow Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTOL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTOL

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bristow Group Right Now?

Before you consider Bristow Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristow Group wasn't on the list.

While Bristow Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines