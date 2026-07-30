British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Announces Earnings Results

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 203.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British American Tobacco had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

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British American Tobacco Trading Down 3.9%

BATS stock traded down GBX 186 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,554. The stock had a trading volume of 602,740,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,431. The firm has a market cap of £92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 3,677 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,584.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,465.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BATS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,750 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,758.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BATS

Insider Transactions at British American Tobacco

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,306 per share, for a total transaction of £215,300. Also, insider Serpil Timuray bought 47 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,372 per share, with a total value of £2,054.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,506 shares of company stock valued at $50,267,032. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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