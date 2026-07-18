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British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
British American Tobacco logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • British American Tobacco has received a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six covering firms, with four buy ratings, one hold, and one sell.
  • The average 1-year price target among recent broker reports is GBX 4,758.33; UBS and Jefferies both reiterated buy ratings with targets of GBX 5,750 and GBX 5,500, respectively.
  • Shares were up 3.0% and opened at GBX 4,669, while the stock trades near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and carries a market cap of £94.62 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco.

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,758.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,750 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 4,669 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 3,677 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,326. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,612.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,435.32. The firm has a market cap of £94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at British American Tobacco

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Serpil Timuray purchased 47 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,372 per share, with a total value of £2,054.84. Also, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,426 per share, with a total value of £267,153.36. Insiders have bought 11,506 shares of company stock valued at $50,267,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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