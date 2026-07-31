British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.25 and traded as high as GBX 444.80. British Land shares last traded at GBX 443.80, with a volume of 2,662,525 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 531 to GBX 534 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 305 price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 410 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 440 to GBX 430 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 446.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLND

British Land Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 416.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 399.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 86.48% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of £523 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Walker sold 36,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420, for a total value of £152,077.80. Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie bought 18,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 per share, for a total transaction of £74,657.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,448 shares of company stock worth $27,879,719. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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