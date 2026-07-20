Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2449 per share and revenue of $354.1520 million for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 89,827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $435,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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